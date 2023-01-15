Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.