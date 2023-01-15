Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $173.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.32 and a 200-day moving average of $171.51. The company has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

