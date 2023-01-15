Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.43 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.