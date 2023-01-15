JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.6% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average is $121.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

