Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.