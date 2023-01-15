Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

BRKL opened at $13.83 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

