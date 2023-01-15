Keybank National Association OH Has $76,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Barclays were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Performance

BCS stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.31. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 20.91%. Equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.