Keybank National Association OH Invests $201,000 in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $711,567.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPXC opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $75.25.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.