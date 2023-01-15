Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,992 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,239,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 285,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 187,787 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,878,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 3.6 %

Cognyte Software Profile

CGNT opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.20. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83.

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.