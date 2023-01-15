Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 61.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 158,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 496,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

PSO opened at $11.35 on Friday. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.96) to GBX 1,140 ($13.89) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.91) to GBX 1,200 ($14.62) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.51) to GBX 1,140 ($13.89) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,015.43.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

