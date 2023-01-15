Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,658 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 113,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 22.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 83.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

About Carnival Co. &

CCL stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.