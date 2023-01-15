Keybank National Association OH Purchases New Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 57.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 113,188 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,000.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.00. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 75.89% and a negative net margin of 210.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $22.00 price target on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

