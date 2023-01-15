Keybank National Association OH Takes $132,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $60,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Haleon

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

