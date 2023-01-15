Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBD. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 149.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,006,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,185,000 after buying an additional 22,176,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 94.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,324,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,068,000 after buying an additional 14,231,004 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,042,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,898,000 after buying an additional 8,783,736 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,572,000 after buying an additional 8,239,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,142,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,764,000 after buying an additional 4,884,220 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBD. Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of BBD opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

