KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 196.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in Tesla by 582.4% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $122.40 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.42. The company has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.95.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

