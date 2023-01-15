Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $739,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Landstar System by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Landstar System by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 103,440 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $178.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley raised Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.30.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

