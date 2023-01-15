Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.24. 3,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 331,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 7.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $599.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after buying an additional 75,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 63,981 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after buying an additional 932,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 114,706 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,435,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 134,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

