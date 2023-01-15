Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,226 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL opened at $92.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

