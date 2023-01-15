Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $355.37 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $409.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.