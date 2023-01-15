Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 176.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,356 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of -254.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

