MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.14%. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

MDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

