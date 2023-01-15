Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.5 %

JPM opened at $143.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.