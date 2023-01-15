Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151,412 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

MPW opened at $12.83 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

