Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,339 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 246,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

MPW stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.