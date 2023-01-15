Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Medifast by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 35.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MED stock opened at $126.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $206.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.23.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. Medifast had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 89.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 561 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

