Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Holdings Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,899 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

MWA opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MWA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

