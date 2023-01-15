Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 10.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 139.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 53.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $270.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.86. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $323.00.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

