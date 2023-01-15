National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 77.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,386 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,423,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,739,000 after purchasing an additional 568,002 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $15,710,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in National Instruments by 35.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,199,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,452,000 after purchasing an additional 312,042 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Stock Up 16.9 %

Shares of NATI stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $427.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Instruments from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $124,665. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

