Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $161.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

