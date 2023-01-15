NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NVR by 6.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in NVR by 64.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,992.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,604.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,354.93. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,750.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

