Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 243.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 142.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.95.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

