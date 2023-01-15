Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,930 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.30.

OTIS opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

