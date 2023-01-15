ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $93.43 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.84.
