Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

