PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 62.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 28.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $50.74 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

