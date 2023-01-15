Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,273 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,053,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,097,000 after purchasing an additional 171,170 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 11,125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,888 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 1.0 %

QRTEA stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $741.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $8.09.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

