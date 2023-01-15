Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in WEX were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the first quarter worth $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the second quarter worth $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in WEX in the second quarter worth $108,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in WEX in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in WEX by 111.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.08.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $176.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $183.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.11). WEX had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $616.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,480. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

