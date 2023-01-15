Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD stock opened at $128.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.43 and its 200 day moving average is $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RGLD. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

