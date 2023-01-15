Raymond James & Associates Sells 136,916 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 136,916 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 49.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,074,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,186 shares of company stock worth $5,204,575 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

