Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 31,300 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 2.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Livent by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.