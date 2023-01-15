Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,637 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,594,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,276,000 after purchasing an additional 165,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,380 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $53.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

