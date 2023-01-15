Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 517.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 275,060 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 436.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 59,343 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

Insider Transactions at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.27. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $286.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Conforti acquired 8,769 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,032.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading

