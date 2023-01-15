Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,808 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 215.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.32 and a 200-day moving average of $171.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

