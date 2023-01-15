Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,099 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $161.03. The firm has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

