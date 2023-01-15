Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $122.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average of $225.42. The company has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.95.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

