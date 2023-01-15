Riverstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Riverstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,295,000 after purchasing an additional 421,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,163,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $173.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.32 and its 200 day moving average is $171.51. The stock has a market cap of $453.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

