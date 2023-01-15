Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 3,059 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WSC opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

