Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 8,972 ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,292,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,998,000 after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth approximately $54,790,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,777,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

ADTRAN stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $340.71 million during the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -56.25%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.