Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Shares in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axonics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 432.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axonics

In other Axonics news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axonics Trading Up 0.2 %

AXNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Axonics in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 0.43. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

