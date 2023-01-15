Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 10,446 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,446 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 95.9% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.8% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 85.7% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $76,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

